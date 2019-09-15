City Council OKs razing small buildings on Lime Street site eyed for future development

Two cement-block buildings dating to the 1940s — a small booth and a former gas station — should not stand in the way of eventual redevelopment at 216 N. Lime St., City Council decided last week.

The vote means the property owners won’t be asked to fix up the two dilapidated structures, just to knock them down later.

Since the early 1980s, the site has belonged to an affiliate of Irex, a conglomerate of specialty contracting enterprises headquartered a block to the south.

Irex uses 216 N. Lime St. for parking and previously stored old files in the two buildings.

The site is about half an acre. Redevelopment is the ultimate goal, though there’s no plan yet, Irex Chairman Kirk Liddell said.

City officials agree the site has a lot of potential.

The one-story structures, which are at the point of being condemned, sit well back from the street, across from the Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic. One began as a gas station, the other as a booth for a car dealership.

Any money spent to repair them would be wasted, Liddell said.

The lot is in the historic district that covers most of Lancaster, so demolition requires Historical Commission review and City Council approval.

City Council’s vote was unanimous. Council President James Reichenbach said the decision wasn’t a close call for him.

“They add nothing to the neighborhood,” he said of the buildings. “They’re eyesores.”

For the commission, however, deciding on its recommendation had been much harder.

Its guiding ordinance prohibits landlords from citing the deterioration of a property under their care to justify tearing it down.

And though the commission can allow demolition at a site to make way for a “higher and better use,” normally it has to see what that use is going to be.

“This isn’t enough of a plan,” member Steven Funk said.

That said, he noted a precedent: Lancaster General Health was allowed to demolish the blighted former YMCA building at 550 N. Queen St. and replace it with green space pending a future development.

In the end, despite some dissent, a majority of the commission concluded the buildings don’t enhance the block and that clearing the way for better development would be appropriate. Separate motions on each building to recommend demolition passed 5-2.

Liddell said the buildings will come down as soon as is practicable, given the need to secure a contractor, permits and so on.