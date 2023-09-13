Lancaster City Council voted Tuesday night to grant restaurateur Sam Lombardo’s request to tear down a blighted rowhouse that the city’s historical commission wanted to see preserved.

It was only the fourth time in the past 15 years that council has voted against the recommendation of the commission, its adviser on demolition and construction projects in the city’s Heritage Conservation District.

Council voted 4-1 to grant a certificate of appropriateness — required for any demolition in the Heritage Conservation District — to demolish the house at 227 W. James St. Council member Janet Diaz voted against. Faith Craig and Jaime Arroyo were absent.

Approval was granted on the condition that Lombardo construct a community garden on the site and allow neighbors to park in the business’ parking lot during off hours, conditions that Lombardo’s lawyer proposed to council in order to get its approval for the demolition.

Lombardo told LNP | LancasterOnline after the meeting that he was pleased with the board’s decision to allow the building’s demolition.

“I’m pleased the city came through and gave us permission to tear down that decaying building, which was very unsafe,” he said.

Expansion planned

The demolition was originally proposed as part of a $5 million expansion of Lombardo’s Restaurant, the 216 Harrisburg Ave. eatery the Lombardo family opened in 1946 and he took over in 2019. However, Lombardo said the goal of the demolition is to improve the safety of the property and enhance the neighborhood.

“I would never do anything to harm the citizens of Lancaster city,” he said.

Lombardo said he expects to begin construction by the end of this year, with the expanded restaurant opening by the end of 2024.

The demolition, which he said wasn’t necessary for the project to move forward, will take place once Lombardo satisfies all the conditions set by council. Those include getting a special exception from the zoning hearing board to build the garden in the mixed-use district where the property is located, working with the city’s public art advisory board, and creating a formal plan to allow parking.

In a series of hearings before the historical commission that began in November 2022, Lombardo maintained that restoring the late-1800s home at 227 W. James St. would cost more than the house is worth. Contractors he hired estimated it would cost about $650,000 to make the house liveable again. The contractors noted extensive water damage and sagging brick walls. He purchased the house for $185,000.

Part of the property surrounding the house was used for a new parking lot proposed as part of the restaurant expansion. The project did not call for using the original footprint of the house for parking.

Lombardo proposed the community garden after the historical commission objected to his original proposal to demolish the house and leave the site vacant. Plans for the garden include sculptures by art students at Millersville University and Pennsylvania College of Art & Design and planted herbs, which would be maintained by the restaurant.

Not recommended

The Historical Commission unanimously recommended against Lombardo’s demolition application for the house in July, the fourth time that the board voted against the demolition.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Historical Commission member Danielle Keperling told council the building’s deterioration should not have been used as justification for demolition, because it appeared that Lombardo did not attempt to stop it during the five years he owned the building. Keperling, who said she was speaking in her capacity as executive director of Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County, said it could set a precedent for future cases involving demolition of historic properties.

“It looks to me like this was (Lombardo’s) plan all along,” she said.

The state of the building when Lombardo acquired it was subject to debate during the Historical Commission’s hearings on the demolition. Lombardo said the neglect was decades in the making, but the commission said he bore some responsibility.

Misty Benack, whose late grandmother owned the house until 2016, has spoken in support of Lombardo’s request at recent council meetings. Bencak said it was already in poor condition at that time and should be demolished.

“It’s sad that it got to that condition, but I don’t see any reason why they should keep a building standing that has no chance of ever being inhabited,” she told LNP | LancasterOnline earlier this year.

The Historical Commission always supported the rest of the project, including demolishing later additions to the house.

However, it said demolishing the original home itself would be a loss to the overall historic district. The board’s vice chairman, Steven Funk, said that when combined with the surrounding parking lots, it would create a void taking up more than one-third of the 200 block of West James Street.

“A parking lot of that size is more characteristic of a suburban strip mall than it is a historic residential neighborhood. That’s why the historic commission has taken a position on trying to preserve that building,” Funk told council’s community planning committee during its meeting last week.