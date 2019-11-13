City Council voted 4-2 Tuesday night to let the parking garage and library project at Ewell Plaza move forward — including the public art that has threatened to stymie it.
The approval, however, comes with a lengthy list of conditions. They have the force of law, City Councilman Ismail Smith-Wade-El said, and are intended to ensure that the artists who will design the facade, Miami-based R&R Studios, take into account the views of the public as they develop it.
R&R must visit the city at least three times next year to garner public input, using a “variety of engagement techniques” to do so. They must offer two to three final designs for a public vote.
R&R will also be obliged to confer with the project team, Lancaster’s Historical Commission, the library board, and the family of Olympian Barney Ewell, for whom the plaza is named.
Thus, while there will not be another municipal vote on R&R’s work, there will be “a public engagement process that I would urge us to trust,” said Chris Delfs, city director of community planning and economic development.
The topic attracted a large crowd to council chambers. Numerous members of the public spoke out, including several artists and former mayors Rick Gray and Art Morris, during a debate that lasted well over 90 minutes.
The majority of the comments were critical. Speakers objected to the selection of R&R, to the company’s initial design and to the lack of genuine public engagement to date.
“We could have done better,” Smith-Wade-El admitted. And since he’s been at the center of the process, he said the responsibility is his.
The conditions attached to council’s approval were developed in response to the public outcry, he said, and R&R is willing to be bound by them.
Smith-Wade-El is council’s representative on the Public Art Advisory Board. It spearheaded the idea of adding art to the Lancaster Parking Authority’s garage and library project — seeing it, Delfs said, as a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity to bring some “iconic” imagery to Ewell Plaza through creative treatment of the facade screening, which was already part of the project and budgeted at $600,000.
But R&R’s preliminary concept fell foul of the Historical Commission, which reviews new construction for compatibility with Lancaster’s historic streetscape. R&R’s design wasn’t finalized, as presentations to the commission are supposed to be; and to the extent it was, the commission determined it was was out of step with the design standards in the city’s ordinance.
Morris said the city “unnecessarily created this conflict” by incorporating art into architecture. Giving R&R’s concept special treatment “grossly violates the intent” of the city’s historical review process and is “categorically wrong," he said.
Retired chief planner Paula Jackson said the project team ought to return to the Historical Commission with a properly fleshed-out design.
Gray, conversely, said the art board was created to take aesthetic decisions out of politicians’ hands and should be allowed to do its work.
Libby Modern, a library board member, was on the selection committee that picked R&R. The firm came with “glowing recommendations” from other communities specifically praising the firm’s public engagement work, she said.
But Historical Commission member Steve Funk said he’s “befuddled” by the choice of R&R. He said he looked at the proposals of the other four firms that were shortlisted, and they all looked better qualified.
He suggested the selection process be reopened, or else Lancaster is likely to get R&R’s trademark vertical candy stripes: “That’s pretty much all they do,” he said.
City Councilwoman Janet Diaz proposed tabling the decision to give council more time to weigh all the information it was hearing. There were murmurs of approval from the crowd, but her motion was not seconded.
Diaz and council President James Reichenbach were the two “no” votes. Council members Faith Craig, John Graupera, Ismail Smith-Wade-El and Pete Soto voted to let the project move forward. Chris Ballentine was absent.