City Council attempted to leaven historic preservation standards with some flexibility on Tuesday.

It denied permission to demolish a porch at a 19th-century West Walnut Street house, but will allow two rooftop dormers at an East King Street residence built around 1790 to be repaired with a modern synthetic material.

Both applications had been recommended for denial by their respective review boards in June.

Owners Christopher and Ryan Heller of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, acquired 449 W. Walnut St. last year. They applied to the Historical Commission to remove its full-facade front porch.

The two also own The Hetty House, a property at 446 W. Orange St. that they rent on Airbnb.

Though the porch has deteriorated, it can and should be saved, city historic preservation specialist Suzanne Stallings said.

It was added after 449 W. Walnut St. was built around 1870, but was in place by 1912 and has “acquired historical significance in its own right,” she wrote in a project review.

City Council voted unanimously against demolition.

Conversely, in a 5-1 decision, council OK'd allowing the use of fiber-cement siding on the dormers at 204 E. King St. Councilman Pete Soto cast the dissenting vote.

The Historical Architectural Review Board had unanimously recommended against homeowner Susan Hoover's application. Chairman Donald Main and member Mimi Shapiro told council the siding is an inappropriate substitute for traditional wood and that allowing it threatens to set a bad precedent.

The HARB followed its guidelines appropriately and did its job, but City Council has the leeway to consider additional factors, council President James Reichenbach said.

Hoover, who previously served on the HARB, said her roof's steep pitch makes work on the dormers difficult, so durability matters. Wood will likely last 15 years at most, while the siding, which she chose in consultation with Stallings, will last 30 years, she said during a review at council's committee meeting last week.

She said she's meticulously restored the house and wants to do what's best for it.

In researching her options thoroughly and seeking city guidance, Hoover “did everything she was supposed to do,” Reichanbach said Tuesday.

Stallings wrote that the siding could be appropriate provided steps are taken to ensure it conveys the same appearance.

The HARB and Historical Commission both review changes to building exteriors with the aim of conserving Lancaster's architectural endowment and character.

The commission oversees the Heritage Conservation District, which covers the city's core and most of the surrounding neighborhoods. The HARB's stricter rules apply to properties in the Local Historic District, concentrated primarily east and southeast of downtown and around West Walnut and Chestnut streets.