The Fulton Theatre canceled four showings of its "Cinderella" production this week after two fully vaccinated cast members tested positive for COVID-19.

"As soon as one person tested on their day off, positive, then we knew we had to test the entire company," says Fulton Theatre spokesperson Eric Pugh. "With a positive case, we had to test before the show went on."

The show's performances today, at 2 and 7:30 p.m., were canceled, as well as Thursday's 7:30 p.m. show. Tuesday's 7:30 p.m. show was canceled just hours before the show was set to start.

To make up for the canceled shows, the Fulton added an evening show this Sunday and another show on Jan. 2, which is the production's last day. The box office will call ticketholders to help reschedule, according to the Fulton Theatre's Facebook post.

"With singing... and the dancing that's happening, the close proximity actors are to each other, we just didn't want it to spread," Pugh says.

It's a move that reflects the COVID-19 policy of the Actors' Equity Association, of which the Fulton Theatre takes part. The policy requires all actors, cast and crew to be fully vaccinated and tested three times per week. It also requires that The Fulton Theatre employs a separate COVID-19 manager to handle testing coordination among the actors and crew.

All actors in the "Cinderella" production are quarantining in their apartments, which are not shared, says Pugh. They will all be tested again Thursday.

"The people who test positive are required to see a healthcare professional to be cleared," Pugh says. "We're hoping we caught it in time to isolate it. We separated everybody so we could isolate it. Hopefully no one else will test positive."

If no one else tests positive, they may end up using understudies to fill in for the roles of people out because of COVID-19 and continue the production. If more people test positive, the Fulton will have to re-evaluate future shows, but it's too early to tell as of Wednesday morning, Pugh says.

"It's definitely a potential that other shows could be canceled," Pugh says. "We're hoping for the best, and hoping not, but if we have spread in the company, then we will have to do that."

The cancellations do not affect "Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol," the theater's Studio Series show also running now, as it's a one-man show. The actor largely keeps separated from other actors in the company, says Pugh.

The Fulton’s other current show, a production of “Snow White,” may be affected if more people test positive, as there are overlapping cast members in "Cinderella."

But, despite this being the first time since the Fulton Theatre reopened that any shows had to be canceled, the company remains in good spirits, Pugh says.

The actors' positive COVID-19 tests reinforce why Pugh thinks it's important for visitors at the Fulton Theatre to continue to wear masks during productions.

"We will get through this hiccup," says Pugh. "We will be back to performing soon ... I think when you go through something like COVID and we were closed for 18 months, hopefully a few performances, we can get through ... This is the world we live in, but I know we'll be able to bring it back soon."

Staff writer Ty Lohr contributed to this report.