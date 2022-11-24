Columbia United Methodist Church hosted its 15th Thanksgiving meal on Thursday with about 50 volunteers and an expected 200 guests - free of charge.

While Columbia United Methodist hosted, members of nearby Holy Trinity Catholic Church and Manor Church also volunteered for the meal, running from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with takeout provided until 3 p.m.

Almost all the food was donated, including 24 turkeys. On Wednesday, the day before, volunteers got the church ready for the guests, said Charles Kelly, 78, the church’s Thanksgiving chef.

“It’s a time for people to get together and think about what they’re thankful for this past year,” he said.

Kelly has been going to Columbia United Methodist, 510 Walnut St., for 57 years, being the chef for the Thanksgiving meal since the beginning. He said he was at the church every day this week, preparing for Thursday’s event.

Jennifer Hunsberger, 44, and Christopher Spangler, 53, both of Colombia, went to the meal together after seeing it advertised online.

“We were thinking about what to do for Thanksgiving with only two of us, and we saw this and thought ‘perfect,’ ” Hunsberger said.

Hunsberger and Spangler met at a homeless shelter in Reading in February 2021. A week later, Spangler slid a note across the table, asking Hunsberger to go out with him. They said they clicked instantly.

“You don’t meet someone at a homeless shelter,” Hunsberger said. “It just doesn’t happen, but it did for us.”

Hunsberger and Spangler live within walking distance of the church with their two cats, Lucky and Precious.

John and Sue Leas, both of Mountville, have served many people throughout their 15 years volunteering at the Thanksgiving meal.

While the past two years were more of a challenge to get volunteers because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year, they said they had about twice as many. This was the first time in two years that the meal was not takeout only.

“After everything we went through, I think people have a greater awareness about helping others,” Sue Leas, 78, said.

In addition to helping with the food, John Leas, 79, said he’s the bus driver for the church, helping people get to the church for activities such as services, celebrations, and meals.

“I’ve picked people up from as far as the other side of Mountville,” John Leas said. “It also gives us retired folks something to do.”

Sister Anna Cosgrove is a nun at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. For the past two Sundays, she said about 200 children from the church’s education program made around 200 place mats for the dinner.

“It’s a way to let the kids join in by giving back,” Cosgrove said.

Cosgrove, who is from Ireland and moved to Columbia in 1964, had never celebrated Thanksgiving growing up.

“I think it’s beautiful,” she said. “I’m so glad I get to be a part of it now.”

The Rev. Tom Grubbs, 48, pastor of Columbia United Methodist Church, said the meal is the church’s biggest event of the year.

Grubbs, who has served as pastor since July 2016, said the church is very community focused and always looking for ways to serve.

“This is a staple of who we are,” he said. “We’re always asking, ‘How can we meet the needs of the community?’ ”

He also said the church hosts Wednesday night meals with 5 to 10 volunteers which have attracted about 50 people every week.

“It’s not about how we gain members. It’s about how we serve the community,” Grubbs said. “If we work together, we accomplish more. That’s what Jesus taught us.”