Many Lancastrians are likely to recognize a face or two in an online video released this month by Church World Service.

Created by Lancaster-based Aurora Films, the 90-second clip features local personalities describing the plight of refugees and immigrants and urging viewers to "be a part of the welcome" to those who settle here.

"We just want to raise awareness," said Stephanie Gromek, Church World Service's development and communications coordinator.

Those featured on camera include Somali refugee-turned-entrepreneur Mustafa Nuur as well as city police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser and fire Chief Scott Little, among others.

Nuur was recently profiled in an NPR podcast that traced how Lancaster's openness to refugees enhances its prosperity.

Lancaster's track record of resettling displaced persons has earned it the title of "America's refugee capital." Much of that work occurs through Church World Service, which collaborates with churches and other nonprofits to help new arrivals start over and rebuild their lives.

"It’s so easy to see the value and contributions of refugees and immigrants in Lancaster County," said Sheila Mastropietro, director of Church World Service's Lancaster office.