Speakers during a Wednesday webinar will discuss why it’s vital that the Biden administration act quickly to evacuate American allies and their families from Afghanistan.
The planned withdrawal of American forces from the country has descended into chaos as thousands try to flee after the Taliban overtook the capital city of Kabul on Sunday.
Church World Service is partnering with Veterans for American Ideals to present the webinar from noon to 1 p.m. The featured speakers will include an American veteran and Afghan Special Immigrant Visa recipients.
Register at bit.ly/saveourallies.