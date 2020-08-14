Valentina Ross

Valentina Ross of Church World Service in Lancaster meets with two Cuban clients in this photo from 2014. Ross was named director of CWS Lancaster on Aug. 14, 2020, succeeding Sheila Mastropietro, who retires Aug. 28.

Church World Service staffer Valentina Ross has been appointed director of the refugee resettlement agency in Lancaster, succeeding Sheila Mastropietro, who retires Aug. 28 after 33 years.

Ross joined CWS-Lancaster in 2014 as a resettlement case manager. She has been the resettlement program coordinator the past five years.

Mastropietro called Valentina a strong, capable and effective leader.

CWS-Lancaster has resettled about 1,100 refugees since 2016, and over 6,000 during Mastropietro's tenure.

Prior to working for Church World Service, Ross was a project officer in the United Nations World Food Programme in Peru for five years, Mastropietro said.

Earlier, Ross, a native of Italy, worked for five years as an economic analyst for an Italian consulting company.

She has a master’s degree in community and economic development from Penn State University and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Rome.

She speaks English, Spanish and Italian.