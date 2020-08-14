Church World Service staffer Valentina Ross has been appointed director of the refugee resettlement agency in Lancaster, succeeding Sheila Mastropietro, who retires Aug. 28 after 33 years.

Ross joined CWS-Lancaster in 2014 as a resettlement case manager. She has been the resettlement program coordinator the past five years.

Mastropietro called Valentina a strong, capable and effective leader.

CWS-Lancaster has resettled about 1,100 refugees since 2016, and over 6,000 during Mastropietro's tenure.

Prior to working for Church World Service, Ross was a project officer in the United Nations World Food Programme in Peru for five years, Mastropietro said.

Earlier, Ross, a native of Italy, worked for five years as an economic analyst for an Italian consulting company.

She has a master’s degree in community and economic development from Penn State University and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Rome.

She speaks English, Spanish and Italian.