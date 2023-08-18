Church Street in East Hempfield Township has reopened after a two-month closure to upgrade a stream crossing.

The state Department of Transportation announced Thursday that contractors finished installing a box culvert over an unnamed tributary to Swarr Run, just north of Stony Battery Road.

The work is part of a $3.5 million project to repave Church Street between Huntington Place in West Hempfield Township and Main Street in Landisville, East Hempfield Town-ship. It is expected to be completed in September 2024.

JVI Group Inc. of York Springs in Adams County is the contractor for the project.