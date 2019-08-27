Chronic wasting disease hit a new high in Pennsylvania last year, but tests showed no signs of the deadly illness in wild deer locally.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission reported 123 cases statewide in 2018. That’s the most since the dreaded disease was first confirmed in the state in 2012.

The agency reported 79 cases in 2017 and 25 in 2016.

But while cases increased statewide in 2018, the news was better in the 364-square-mile quarantine zone set up last year in northern Lancaster County and parts of Berks and Lebanon counties after the first case in this area was found in a captive deer.

Hunters who harvested deer in the local quarantine zone were not allowed to take certain animal parts outside the zone, and bins were provided so hunters who deposited the parts there could be notified of the results of the tests.

Chronic wasting disease spreads among deer, elk and moose and there is no known treatment or vaccine. The disease is eventually fatal, but it takes a year or longer for symptons to appear.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report no strong evidence that humans can contract the disease, but notes concerns about risk to people.

The Game Commission says hunters “should only harvest animals that appear healthy, and take reasonable precautions like wearing gloves while field dressing an animal and washing hands and equipment thoroughly when finished.”

It also advises against eating the meat of a deer found to have the disease.

Here’s a summary of where things stand.

Good news locally

The game commission reported that hunters in the local quarantine zone — DMA 4 — submitted a little over 300 samples, with tests of road-kill and deer that look like they might be sick bringing the local total to roughly 500 deer.

Courtney Colley, the agency’s chronic wasting disease spokeswoman, said in an email that no wild positives have been found so far in DMA 4, and “If no more positives are found for five consecutive years, DMA 4 can be dissolved.”

The local quarantine zone is staying the same this year, and the agency expects to announce collection bins for the upcoming hunting season on its website soon, she said.

The 2019 version of the free printed digest distributed every year does not include that information because it wasn’t available by the deadline, according to the agency.

Where the cases were

Overall, the state tested 9,631 wild deer last season, up from 7,910 in 2017. Last season’s numbers included 3,106 wild deer that were not in the quarantine areas.

The closest wild cases found last season were in Juniata and Perry counties, which had one each.

The rest of the wild cases were in a cluster of counties between central Pennsylvania and Pittsburgh: 65 in Bedford, 33 in Fulton, 10 in Blair, four in Huntingdon, three in Somerset and Franklin, two in Cambria and one in Jefferson.

Expanded quarantine

The two other quarantine areas in the state expanded this year.

The nearest is DMA 2, which grew by about 45% to 6,715 square miles and covers a 17-county area including part of Adams and Cumberland counties and all of Franklin, Juniata and Perry counties.

DMA 3 grew by 22% to 1,119 square miles and covers five counties.

This Pennsylvania Game News site has a link to a June 2019 article titled "Missing the Point on CWD" that Courtney Colley wrote for that publication address "common misconceptions."