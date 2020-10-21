The Nancy Grace TV series "Bloodline Detectives" will feature the 1992 murder of Rohrerstown Elementary schoolteacher Christy Mirack this weekend.

The episode, "Ice Cold Murder," airs at 11 p.m. Saturday and 10 p.m. Sunday on WHPDT2 MyNetworkTV (21.2).

Mirack's murder is one of Lancaster County’s most notorious crimes. Mirack, 25, was found beaten and strangled in her East Lampeter Township townhouse on Dec. 21, 1992. Police later learned she also was raped.

Rowe, a local disc jockey, was arrested in June 2018.

The district attorney at the time, Craig Stedman, initially planned to seek the death penalty, but reached a plea deal with Rowe. Rowe pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, rape, forced deviate intercourse and burglary and was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for murder, plus 60 to 120 years for the other crimes.

Grace's show looks at cases sold with DNA profiling technology and features interviews with forensic scientists and expert witnesses along with reenactments. "Ice Cold Murders" features interviews with Pennsylvania State Troopers Shawn Kofluk and Chad Roberts.

The big break in Mirack’s death came after a private lab, combing a genealogy research website, linked crime scene DNA to Raymond Rowe.

The murder was has also been featured on the Investigation Discovery network's "On the Case with Paula Zahn" and on NBC's "Dateline."