The discovery+ streaming service and a true-crime podcast are delving into the 1992 Christy Mirack murder in a companion production starting Wednesday.

“Unraveled: Once a Killer” looks at the killing of the 25-year-old school teacher as part of an examination of killers who strike only once and somehow blend into society.

Alexis Linkletter, a true-crime documentary producer and her partner, true-crime investigative reporter Billy Jensen, look at two cases: Mirack’s killing and the 1987 killings of Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg, a Canadian couple whose bodies were found in Washington state.

Linkletter also hosts “The First Degree” podcast, and she and Jensen’s previous “Unraveled” focused on the Long Island serial killer.

“I think what’s especially interesting about the Christy Mirack case is what most profilers are looking for in cases like this are loners, sort of the traditional perception of what a killer is,” Linkletter said in a phone interview Monday. About 70% of the show focusing on Mirack's killing.

But Mirack’s killer, Raymond Rowe, was a well-known local disc jockey known as DJ Freez.

“It kind of defies all of the traditional characteristics of what you’re looking for in one of these sexually-motivated killings,” Linkletter said.

The production features interviews with Mirack’s brother, Vince Mirack, prosecutor Christine Wilson, detective Chris Erb, and Mirack’s principal, Harry Goodman, and a friend, Kim Alpert.

Goodman found Mirack beaten and strangled in her East Lampeter Township townhouse the morning of Dec. 21, 1992, after growing concerned when she didn’t show up for work that day. Police later learned Mirack had also been raped.

The case would remain cold for 25 years.

In Mirack’s case, advances in genetic genealogy produced a DNA match in 2018 that linked crime scene evidence to Rowe. Specifically, DNA collected at the 1992 crime scene matched DNA that one of Rowe’s half sisters had uploaded to a public genealogy database. Investigators then surreptitiously obtained Rowe’s DNA from chewing gum and a water bottle to make the link.

Linkletter said cases such as Mirack’s and the killing of the Canadian couple show the limitation of profiling and growing importance of genetic genealogy in solving crimes.

And with an estimated 250,000 unsolved murders in the United States, who knows how many may have been done by once-and-done killers, Linkletter said.

Rowe was an early case using genetic genealogy. So was the other case featured. William Earl Talbott II was arrested based on the technology a month before Rowe and charged with killing the Canadians.

Rowe, 53, pleaded guilty to Mirack’s murder in January 2019 and was sentenced to life in prison.

However, Rowe is now challenging his conviction, arguing that he and Mirack had consensual sex and she was alive when he left her townhome, so someone else killed her.

A court hearing into Rowe’s challenge spanned three days in August and September, followed by the defense and prosecution submitting supporting legal briefs.

Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker has yet to rule on the challenge.

Linkletter doesn’t buy Rowe’s claim.

“He has nothing better to do. He’s in prison for life,” she said. Rowe’s timeline for his theory doesn’t add up, Linkletter said.

“He’s callous and he’s cruel … (Mirack’s) family doesn’t deserve this,” Linkletter said.

The “Unraveled” podcast is a five-part series, with a new episode dropping each Wednesday starting March 23. Then, a two-hour documentary will begin streaming April 22 on discovery+.

As for Talbott, though he was convicted in 2019 and sentenced to two life prison terms, a Washington appeals court in December ordered a new trial. The court found that one of the jurors should have been dismissed because she said she might not be able to be impartial given she had experience with violence against women, according to the court ruling.

The Mirack case has been featured in a number of television shows, including A&E’s "Cold Case Files" last September, Nancy Grace’s “Bloodline Detectives” in 2020, Investigation Discovery’s “On the Case with Paula Zahn” in 2019, NBC’s “Dateline” in 2019, and on ABC's "20/20" in 2018.