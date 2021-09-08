A&E’s "Cold Case Files" will spotlight the 1992 murder of Rohrerstown Elementary schoolteacher Christy Mirack later this week.

Mirack’s case will be featured in the episode “The School Teacher,” set to premiere Friday at 9 p.m. on A&E.

A coworker found Mirack, 25, beaten and strangled in her East Lampeter Township townhouse the morning of Dec. 21, 1992 after growing concerned when she didn’t show up for work that day. Police later learned Mirack had also been raped.

The investigation into the murder went cold for 25 years until genetic genealogy technology produced a DNA match that linked crime scene evidence to local disc jockey Raymond “DJ Freez” Rowe in 2018. Rowe later pleaded guilty to the murder in 2019 and was sentenced to life in prison.

Rowe, now 52, has since sought to withdraw his guilty plea and obtain a trial.

Mirack’s murder was previously featured on the Nancy Grace TV series “Bloodline Detectives” in 2020, on Investigation Discovery’s “On the Case with Paula Zahn” and NBC’s “Dateline” in 2019 and on ABC's "20/20" in 2018.

Read LNP|LancasterOnline’s complete coverage of the investigation into Mirack’s murder here.