A&E’s "Cold Case Files" will spotlight the 1992 murder of Rohrerstown Elementary schoolteacher Christy Mirack later this week.
Mirack’s case will be featured in the episode “The School Teacher,” set to premiere Friday at 9 p.m. on A&E.
A coworker found Mirack, 25, beaten and strangled in her East Lampeter Township townhouse the morning of Dec. 21, 1992 after growing concerned when she didn’t show up for work that day. Police later learned Mirack had also been raped.
The investigation into the murder went cold for 25 years until genetic genealogy technology produced a DNA match that linked crime scene evidence to local disc jockey Raymond “DJ Freez” Rowe in 2018. Rowe later pleaded guilty to the murder in 2019 and was sentenced to life in prison.
Rowe, now 52, has since sought to withdraw his guilty plea and obtain a trial.
Mirack’s murder was previously featured on the Nancy Grace TV series “Bloodline Detectives” in 2020, on Investigation Discovery’s “On the Case with Paula Zahn” and NBC’s “Dateline” in 2019 and on ABC's "20/20" in 2018.
Read LNP|LancasterOnline’s complete coverage of the investigation into Mirack’s murder here.
Complete coverage: The 25-year investigation into the murder of Christy Mirack
Raymond Rowe, who in January 2019 pleaded guilty to raping and murdering Christy Mirack nearly 29 years ago, now wants a new trial, claiming h…
What's happening with other criminal charges filed across the nation with help from 'genetic genealogy'
Lancaster County resident Raymond “DJ Freez” Rowe was not the first person to plead guilty to a murder charge filed as a result of combining D…
It took just over a month after a genetic genealogy test to link Raymond Rowe to the 1992 homicide of Christy Mirack.
Here’s what we learned Tuesday when Raymond Rowe pleaded guilty to raping and fatally strangling Christy Mirack in 1992.
The Lancaster County District Attorney's office is officially pursuing the death penalty against disc jockey Raymond “DJ Freez” Rowe, who is a…
Six more felony charges have been filed against Raymond Rowe, the man recently charged in the 1992 killing of Christy Mirack, court records show.
Only hours earlier, police had cuffed and booked the man they believe responsible for the brutal strangulation of schoolteacher Christy Mirack…
Did Raymond Rowe sense police were on his trail?
They’ve matched his DNA to the crime scene, but investigators are saying little else about any other evidence they’ve got linking Raymond “DJ …
A collection of stories from Lancaster Newspaper archives of the Christy Mirack killing from the first reported story and developments leading…
He learned his disc jockey skills from Raymond Rowe, a young, talented entertainer who opened Lancaster's first store for training DJs in 1997.
Raymond “DJ Freez” Rowe was one of the most popular DJs in central Pennsylvania. He provided music at about 150 events a year, from weddings t…
'Bittersweet': Vince Mirack says he never heard of Raymond Rowe until his arrest Monday for sister Christy Mirack's murder
The name “Raymond Rowe” meant nothing to Vince Mirack and his family until Monday, when investigators announced that the local disc jockey was…
On Monday, Lancaster became one of the first communities in the nation to make an arrest on a decades-old murder case thanks to new “genetic g…
Joseph P. Geesey, a detective whose career spanned six decades in Lancaster County, died Tuesday morning, according to a spokesman for the Lan…
The man who killed 25-year-old Christy Mirack was likely someone who wouldn’t stand out in a crowd, according to a behavioral profile created …
DNA tests can tell you about your family history and connect you to relatives. But will the information be private?
‘Still shaking’: Christy Mirack’s college classmate reacts to arrest in slaying of friend 25 years ago
Kim Alpert said she can’t express the feelings that came over her when she learned a suspect had been arrested in the 1992 killing of her coll…
Revisiting key moments in the unsolved murder of elementary school teacher Christy Mirack [timeline]
The slaying and sexual assault of schoolteacher Christy Mirack stumped homicide detectives for 25 years until new genetic genealogy technology…
The slaying and sexual assault of schoolteacher Christy Mirack stumped homicide detectives for 25 years until new genetic genealogy technology…
25 years since Christy Mirack's murder, police and family remain hopeful that her killer will be found
Vince Mirack doesn’t want his sister forgotten.
'We have a face now': Christy Mirack's brother hopes new DNA evidence will point to a suspect in 25-year-old murder
For the first time in 25 years, Vince Mirack could look at the face of his sister’s killer.
Investigators have received close to 70 tips since a DNA-generated composite image of the suspected killer of young school teacher Christy Mir…
The image and analysis released Wednesday depicting a possible suspect in the Christy Mirack murder case came from a company called Parabon Sn…
Investigators hope new DNA technology will identify the man who brutally killed 25-year-old Christy Mirack in 1992.
The small signs have popped up along busy local roads in the past few weeks, close to where Christy Mirack used to live and where she used to teach.
Not all homicide cases turn cold because of uncooperative witnesses. Others defy resolution for entirely different reasons.
The long-unsolved murder of Lancaster County schoolteacher Christy Mirack has gotten the attention of the national media.
This story originally appeared in the June 16, 2009, edition of the Lancaster New Era.
This story originally appeared in the October 22, 2008, edition of the Lancaster New Era.
For two months, Christy Mirack and Lindy Biechler have peered down at motorists from a billboard at Routes 283 and 30, asking "DO YOU KNOW WHO…
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 3, 2007, edition of the Lancaster New Era.
This story originally appeared in the Feb. 9, 2003, edition of the Sunday News.
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 15, 2002, edition of the Sunday News.