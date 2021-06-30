For the third time in a little more than a year, the Christopher Columbus statue at the Lancaster County Courthouse was vandalized.

Someone toppled the bust overnight. By midmorning Wednesday, the statue had been removed from its location on Lenox Lane, a small pedestrian alley along the west side of the old part of the courthouse.

A glass pane on door at the courthouse's Duke Street entrance was also smashed, as was a door pane at Lancaster County’s Adult Probation office, 40 E. King St. Messages left with city police, seeking more information, weren't immediately returned.

The vandalism to the Columbus statue comes just days after a statue of Supreme Court justice John Marshall on Franklin & Marshall College's campus was defaced, prompting the school to cover statue of both the college's namesakes — Marshall and Benjamin Franklin.

Last June, someone sprayed red paint on the Columbus bust at the courthouse; then last July 25, the statue was toppled.

Amanda Burg, 28, of Mountville, and Nina Rodriguez, 37, of Lancaster Township, were subsequently charged with attempted institutional vandalism and criminal mischief in the toppling after police circulated surveillance photographs of them.

In March, they were accepted into Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition to settle the charges. ARD program is a probationary program for first-time offenders that allows participants to expunge their record upon completion.

Each woman was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to perform 40 hours of community service at the courthouse. They were also ordered to pay court costs of $2,090 each.