For the third time in a little more than a year, the Christopher Columbus bust at the Lancaster County Courthouse was vandalized.

Someone toppled the bust overnight. By midmorning Wednesday, the bust and pedestal had been removed from its location on Lenox Lane, a small pedestrian alley along the west side of the old part of the courthouse.

A glass pane on door at the courthouse's Duke Street entrance was also smashed, as was a door pane at Lancaster County’s Adult Probation office, 40 E. King St.

County Commissioners' Chairman Josh Parsons said in an email Wednesday afternoon that damage was limited to the broken glass and toppled bust and that he understood a suspect was in custody.

Messages left with city police, seeking more information, weren't immediately returned.

The vandalism to the Columbus bust comes just days after a statue of Supreme Court justice John Marshall on Franklin & Marshall College's campus was defaced, prompting the school to cover statues of both the college's namesakes — Marshall and Benjamin Franklin.

Last June, someone sprayed red paint on the Columbus bust at the courthouse; then last July 25, the statue was toppled.

Amanda Burg, 28, of Mountville, and Nina Rodriguez, 37, of Lancaster Township, were subsequently charged with attempted institutional vandalism and criminal mischief in the toppling after police circulated surveillance photographs of them.

In March, they were accepted into Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition to settle the charges. ARD program is a probationary program for first-time offenders that allows participants to expunge their record upon completion.

Each woman was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to perform 40 hours of community service at the courthouse. They were also ordered to pay court costs of $2,090 each.

As has been the case with Columbus monuments elsewhere throughout the country, there have been calls to remove the bust given Columbus' ties to genocide of indigenous people in the New World.

Parsons said the bust of the explorer will be put back.

Last summer in the wake of George Floyd's murder by a Minneapolis police officer, Commissioner Craig Lehman changed his previous position and said the bust should come down. He maintained that Wednesday, but said vandalism is not the answer. Commissioner Ray D'Agostino said last summer that it should stay.

The probation office was also vandalized last year, on April 24, when Jose L. Pizarro-Rodriguez, 34, of Lancaster, kicked in a glass front door, called 911 nine times and set the sprinklers off with a lighter.

On June 17, Pizarro-Rodriguez pleaded guilty to burglary, institutional vandalism and related charges and was sentenced to time served to 23 month, followed by five years of probation. He was also ordered to pay $213,975 restitution, along with $822 in costs.