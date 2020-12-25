Flakes began falling just before noon, as a short-lived Christmas day storm teased downtown Lancaster city with winter weather.

Though the region could see more snow fall in the next few hours, the likelihood of a white Christmas is slim, according to Rachel Gutierrez, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

"There won't be any accumulations, necessarily," she said, adding there is a chance that some parts of Lancaster County could see a dusting of snow laying on lawns and roadways.

The possible snowfall certainly is not enough to warrant any kind of winter weather warning, Gutierrez said.

Still, some locals may have to deal with another weather-related hardship — flooding.

"Flooding is still expected," the meteorologist said.

Lots of active weather out there on this Christmas Day! Be sure to check out your local forecast at https://t.co/NMJ21UGhvK. From Winter Storms to Flooding, many hazards are in effect. We're also looking at a much cooler day today and a chilly start to the weekend. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/QINDqQZ8t7 — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) December 25, 2020

That's due, in part, to Thursday rainfall that continued into this morning, drenching the region, Gutierrez said.

A National Weather Service rainfall report showed that the Columbia area had received more than 3 inches of rain by about 10 a.m. today. Other parts of the county saw more than 2 inches.

But those rainwaters, she said, were made worse by snowfall leftover from a Dec. 16 storm that blanketed the county — and other parts of the state — in inches of accumulation.

Thursday's Christmas Eve rain coupled with temperatures well above freezing caused snow remaining from the previous storm to melt, sending a large amount of water to local creeks, streams and rivers, Gutierrez said.

That was true locally, but also in northern parts of the state, from which waters are flowing downstream to places like Lancaster County, she said.

Some water from snow that melted upstream still likely hasn't made its way to Lancaster County, Gutierrez said.

"The water levels are still expected to go up," she said.

As Gutierrez spoke today about the weather, Lancaster County emergency dispatchers were calling responders to a flooded Sadsbury Township home.

Similar flooding reports had been made elsewhere, including some on Thursday, according to Lancaster Countywide Communications.

Gutierrez said locals should be warry of floodwaters, and emergency officials have warned against driving through standing water.

While Lancaster County residents deal with flooding, some western parts of the state have seen snow, enough to accumulate, Gutierrez said.

After a few scattered showers today, it's not likely that the Lancaster area will see snowfall through the remainder of the weekend, she said.

"It looks like pretty clear, dry weather after today," Gutierrez said.

That doesn't mean the area will be totally without wintry weather, she said.

"It’s going to be pretty cold this weekend," Gutierrez said.

Shortly before 1 p.m., a National Weather Service forecast predicted a chance of rain and snow today for the Lancaster region with a low temperature of about 23 degrees.

Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 30 and a low of 21 degrees.

Sunday also is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 40 and a low of 29 degrees.

