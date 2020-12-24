After a two-year absence, illustrations inspired by Clement Clarke Moore’s poem “A Visit From St. Nick” — commonly known as “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” — are again displayed at the Lancaster train station. The late William W. Seigford Jr., who worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad and was an artist, painted them in 1953.

For most years since the late 1960s, when Seigford donated the works to the station, they’ve been put on display for the holidays.

Their return brought joy to the illustrator’s grandson, Matt Seigford, 56. (Read his letter to the editor here.)

“I’m real happy about it. We really didn’t know what (Amtrak) did with them, so seeing them back up and that they didn’t throw them out gave us a sigh of relief,” he said.

For nearly three decades, Seigford said he’s visited the station with some running buddies to look at the illustrations as part of their traditional Christmas-morning run.

The illustrations’ absence was blamed on their being overlooked in storage.

“Our station staff found the illustrations among the holiday décor and wanted to hang them in order to share some nostalgia for customers who may be traveling through Lancaster with Amtrak during this time,” said Beth Toll, an Amtrak spokeswoman.

The illustrations weren’t displayed for several years starting in the late 1980s, apparently because a waterpipe burst damaged them while they were in storage.

In 2004, local artist Marlin Bert learned of the damage and restored them in return for a couple round-trip Amtrak tickets to New York City.

