Call them the here again, gone-again “A Visit From St. Nicholas” Amtrak illustrations.

Starting in the late 1960s, illustrations from Clement Clarke Moore’s poem — commonly known as “ ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” — have hung at Lancaster’s train station during the Christmas holiday season.

The late William W. Seigford Jr., who worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad and was an artist, painted them.

Well, they’ve hung at the station except for about a half-dozen years from the late 1990s to 2003.

And not last year.

And not again this year.

Some, including Seigford’s son and grandson, are wondering why.

The artist’s son, Bill Seigford, who also worked for the railroad and had an office at the station, recalled them.

“I was really proud. I was happy to see some of his work on display like that. I thought they looked great,” said Seigford, 82, of Lancaster Township.

The illustrations, some of which are a couple feet wide and several feet high, were originally displayed at Harrisburg’s train station, where Seigford Jr. worked.

A photograph of one panel, water-damage still evident in the corners, shows Santa standing by a fireplace and pulling a bugle from his bag while father, in his cap, looks on in laughter:

“He was chubby and plump, a right jolly old elf. And I laughed when I saw him, in spite of myself. A wink of his eye, and a twist of his head, soon gave me to know I had nothing to dread.”

Seigford Jr. painted the panels in 1953 while living near Harrisburg and brought them to Lancaster when he retired in the 1960s. That’s when he gave them to Lancaster’s station.

For a number of years, Matt Seigford, 55, the illustrator’s grandson, would stop at the station with some running buddies as part of their traditional Christmas-morning run.

“It was significant to me, even before we started to adding it to our run around the city, because it’s part of my youth,” he said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

He recalled visiting his father’s office with his twin, Mark, and seeing the illustrations; they were part of Christmas, he said.

The first time the illustrations weren’t hung was in the late 1980s, apparently because a waterpipe burst and damaged them and their frames while they were in storage.

Then, in 2004, local artist Marlin Bert learned of the damage. He restored them for a couple round-trip tickets to New York City.

He remembered how restoring them took him back his own childhood and a recollection of reading the poem in an illustrated book.

He was also impressed with the artist’s interpretation of the poem.

Bert also hopes the panels return to public view.

“As an artist, I’m always proud of the work that I create and to imagine that down the road, that someone would take the care to renew what I had done, would be quite a pat on the back,” Bert said.

In an emailed statement Monday, Amtrak said, “We were unable to display the artwork at the Lancaster station this holiday season; however, we would like to revisit the opportunity again next year.” A spokeswoman declined to elaborate.

Bill Seigford said while he’s not happy with that answer, he’ll just have to be optimistic for next year.