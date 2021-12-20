There will be no white Christmas in Lancaster County this year, with light rain and unusually warm temperatures in the forecast, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

High temperatures on Christmas Day are expected to reach the mid-50s during the day, said meteorologist Rachel Gutierrez.

That’s about 12 degrees warmer than usual for this time of year, Gutierrez said. Much of Pennsylvania is forecast to be about 10 to 15 degrees above average that day.

While still shy of the record-high 64 degrees recorded at Lancaster Airport last year, the balmy temperatures forecast Saturday would still rank among the top-10 warmest Christmases on record in Lancaster County.

“Unfortunately it doesn’t look like there will be a white Christmas at this time because it’s going to be so warm,” Gutierrez said.

Low temperatures Christmas night are also forecast to be above normal, dropping into the 30s, though they should remain above freezing levels.

Christmas Day could also see some light rain showers in the morning that will taper off by around noon. The showers should begin Christmas Eve day Friday and last throughout the night, but aren’t expected to be heavy enough to impact holiday travel.

Gutierrez noted, however, that the forecast can still change.

The week should otherwise be dry, with light winds and no precipitation expected until Christmas Eve. Wednesday morning could see some clouds, though the rest of the week should be clear until Friday’s showers.

Temperatures throughout the week will be sunny, with high temperatures in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s.

Sunday will be mostly dry, sunny and relatively warm, with high temperatures expected in the upper-40s. Information on low temperatures that evening was not available.