Due to COVID-19, the holiday season will look a bit different in Lancaster County this year.

The traditional Christmas time activities like visiting Santa, finding your Christmas tree, and going on holiday tours will all still be held this season. COVID precautions will be in place to keep each activity as safe as possible.

Here's where you can find your favorite Christmas time entertainment in Lancaster County this year.

17 places to find Santa in Lancaster County in 2020

Here are 17 events where you can find Santa in Lancaster County this holiday season.

Deck the halls with these 6 holiday tours in Lancaster County

While the coronavirus has canceled a lot this year, there still are holiday tours in Lancaster County. Some have moved outdoors. Some have shrunk group sizes and limited hours. Each one is moving forward to bring some much-needed joy in a most difficult year.

8 places to cut your own Christmas tree in Lancaster County this holiday season

With the holiday season in full swing, now is the time to start thinking about putting up this year’s Christmas tree.

Several Lancaster County Christmas tree farms still plan on opening this year, and some have altered their operations in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Visits with Santa look different this year due to COVID precautions; here's how Lancaster County events are affected

Like many traditions this year, Santa’s age-old practice of welcoming children onto his lap goes into the annals of 2020 changes caused by COVID-19. Still, it won’t stop Santa. He’s coming, for sure, with his face covered and, for the most part, keeping a 6-foot distance from boys and girls.

