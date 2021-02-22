A Christiana man has been charged after downloading more than 1,000 lewd images depicting children, according to the Christiana Borough Police Department.

Christian Michael Loveland, 25, was charged with four counts of possession of child pornography, three counts of criminal use of a communication facility and one count of dissemination of photos of child sex acts, court records show.

A search of Loveland’s home uncovered 1,075 images and 10 videos of child pornography, police said.

Investigators began looking into Loveland after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child pornography being downloaded and shared on a phone that was traced back to Loveland, police said.

Loveland surrendered himself Monday at District Judge Raymond Sheller’s office in Intercourse, police said.

Loveland’s attorney, John S. Carnes, declined a request for comment.

Loveland is free on a $300,000 bail and will face a preliminary hearing before Sheller on March 2, court records show.