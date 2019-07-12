The next Coffee With LNP and LancasterOnline will be held from 7-10 a.m. July 20 at the Christiana Lions Club, 325 N. Bridge St., Christiana.
This is the latest in a series of community drop-ins hosted throughout Lancaster County. Area residents are invited to meet with staff members, provide feedback on the newspaper and website, and bring suggestions for news coverage.
The event also provides an opportunity to share information about the Christiana area, its history, businesses, community events and residents.
The coffee precedes the next installment of “Our Town,’’ the LNP/ LancasterOnline series that profiles local communities. Christiana will be featured Aug. 25.
Representing LNP and LancasterOnline at the coffee will be reporter Gillian McGoldrick and community liaison Barbara Hough Huesken.
Coffee and doughnuts will be served. For more information, contact Huesken at bhuesken@LNPnews. com or 717-481-7335.
The event will coincide with a Lions Club sub sale pickup. Sandwiches are $4; call 610-593-6945 by 5 p.m. July 16 to place an order.