When: Christiana Borough Council meeting in person, Oct. 6.

What happened: Council voted to advertise for a new borough manager to replace Carol Pringle, who will be retiring in April 2021.

Background: Pringle informed council last year she would be retiring. At that point council members decided they wanted to hire someone while she is still an employee, allowing for a smooth transition.

Why it’s important: Several important items are scheduled for next year including a new contract for trash service. Christiana will also be applying for a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit for the borough sewer system.

The cost: Pringle advised that insurance and benefits for a new borough manager will cost about $24,000 in addition to the salary, which will be based on experience.

What happens next: Advertisements for the position will be placed in print and online.

Other happenings: As an alternative to trick-or-treat from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31, the borough police department also is sponsoring a Trunk or Treat event in the area of Borough Hall from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29.

Budget talks: Council will meet Oct. 28 to discuss the draft budget for 2021.