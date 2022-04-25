Lancaster County officials celebrated the completion of the 359-space Christian Street Garage inside the facility at 151 N. Queen St. on Monday.

Scheduled to open May 16, it’s the first finished product in a larger revitalization of what was formerly Lancaster Square on the second block of North Queen Street. The now-named Ewell Plaza in front of the garage is due to open near Labor Day, said Lancaster Parking Authority Executive Director Larry Cohen.

The project, which began in September 2019, endured complications and delays during the coronavirus pandemic.

Those issues included an engineering error when crews surveyed the garage site, supply chain delays, and a lawsuit over the public art piece for the garage’s front-facing facade.

The $29 million project is due to finish $5 million over budget, Cohen said, because of all the construction problems.

It's been “simply the most difficult and challenging project to manage in my career,” Cohen said at the opening ceremony Monday morning inside the garage. “So, this was not easy and there’s more to come.”

While Cohen said he hopes the garage will open next month following a final elevator inspection, people with physical disabilities will not be able to access it until the plaza outside is finished later this year, he said.

The project includes the new home of the Lancaster Public Library planned for the ground floor, which is due to open next year, Cohen said, but other parts of the project are set to open first.

The event space tied to the Holiday Inn Lancaster next door is set to finish by June, Cohen said, and new ground-floor retail space should be ready by the end of the year.

The controversial public art installation for the garage should be completed by the end of this year as well, Cohen said.

Finally, a pedestrian walkway to connect North Christian Street to North Queen Street should open at the same time as Ewell Plaza, by the end of the year, according to Cohen.

Ewell Plaza was officially renamed in August 2019 after Barney Ewell, a McCaskey High School graduate and gold-medal-winning Olympic sprinter.