An event billed as discussion of whether Pennsylvania should be an “explicitly Christian state" is being moved from a Lititz restaurant, the sponsor announced on Facebook Thursday morning.

The Mid-Atlantic Reformation Society said in a Facebook post "the overwhelming response and interest in this event" required it to find a new location and that the organization "hopes that it can still be held on June 23rd" as originally scheduled. "Please stay tuned for more information," the group wrote in its post.

The event, originally to be held at the St. Boniface Craft Brewing Co.'s Tied House, drew significant backlash from the community. A critical post by Lancaster City Councilmember Izzy Smith-Wade-El received hundreds of interactions, and the owner of The Fridge in Lancaster said he was pulling St. Boniface beer from his shelves.

The company faced internal pushback as well. Several employees left over the incident, according to an employee who is still there and asked not to be identified because the employee feared possible retribution.

On Thursday morning, co-owner Dain Shirey said he could no longer comment on matters relating to Tied House or St. Boniface because as of 8 a.m. Tuesday he was no longer with the company, though he declined to say why he left.

Michael Price, co-owner with Shirey, said he would have comment on the matter later in the day. An accurate phone number for Jon Northup, the third co-owner, could not immediately be located.

While not directly addressing the event, Tied House and St. Boniface both posted a statement to Facebook urging people to be civil in their disagreements and offered patrons their first round on the house on Tuesdays if they visit one of their two locations to have political discussions there rather than on Facebook.

"We've designed an open space to discuss -- and even debate -- ideas like faith and politics and just about anything else," The post read, in part. "We're out to prove that you can be civil, loving, and kind, without being angry or disagreeable."

The June 23 event was to be a discussion between Joel Saint, a pastor who is the head of the Mid-Atlantic Reformation Society, and Chris Hume, the editor of The Lancaster Patriot, an avowedly conservative and Christian publication based in Mountville.

Hume and Saint believe the United States should be governed only by Christians and that the government should impose and enforce laws that are strictly based on the Christian Bible. Hume has written incendiary pieces about LGBTQ individuals.

The Bulls Head Public House, a bar across the street, posted on its Facebook Tuesday that "like the majority of the Downtown Lititz community, (Bulls Head Public House) is built on respect, kindness and love."

"Everyone is welcome here, especially those who feel unwelcome or unwanted in other spaces," the post said.

