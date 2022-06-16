One of the owners of a Lititz restaurant said Thursday that plans to host a June 23 public discussion by two Christian nationalists has caused the business to lose staff and customers.

Michael Price, co-owner of Tied House, said he was surprised at the speed and volume of backlash against the event, which was to be a discussion of whether Pennsylvania should be an “explicitly Christian state.”

The speakers are Joel Saint, executive director of the Mid-Atlantic Reformation Society, and Chris Hume, managing editor of The Lancaster Patriot.

Price, who owns Tied House and St. Boniface Craft Brewing Co. with Jon Northup, explained that he knows Hume and Saint through the Independent Reformed Bible Church in Morgantown where Saint is pastor, and that the two men had asked Price if they could rent the Lititz restaurant for an event on “the wisdom of Pennsylvania’s original constitution.”

“I thought they just wanted to have a discussion, and having grown up in America where we have free speech and exchange of ideas, … (it’s) just kind of my position that people should be allowed to have an opinion without a backlash,” he said.

On Thursday morning, the Mid-Atlantic Reformation Society posted a message to Facebook saying the June 23 event would be moved to a different venue. Price said he did not ask for it to be moved.

While the event was billed as a discussion, both speakers have made their positions on the matter clear.

Hume published a book last year, titled “Vote Christian: Biblical Principles for Voting,” and in promotional video said “God has instituted government, and he has instituted government to execute his wrath on Earth.”

Speaking to the Berks County Patriots in 2019, Saint said, "We have this belief that the Bible speaks in every area of life. There's no special area that Caesar gets to be in charge of just because he's Caesar.

Hume has also written negatively about the LGBTQ community and said Pride events are “pagan posturing” full of “abominable messages.”

Price, who confirmed that some bars had chosen to pull St. Boniface products from their selections over the event, said that while he understands why people are upset, he’d hope that opponents would express themselves by engaging in conversation.

Asked what he would do if a group he disagrees with hosted an event at a local establishment, Price responded, “I would show up to the debate and tell them about why I think they are wrong about it. I would not create a social media firestorm to discredit them or the business hosting it.”

Before he spoke to LNP | LancasterOnline, an ex-employee, who asked not to be named out of concern that he and his family would face harassment, said four employees had resigned and that others who chose to stay were also upset.

“I was just embarrassed and taken aback from the whole nature of it,” the employee said, adding, “I'd call it a Klan meeting. It was blatantly like, ‘make Pennsylvania a white, Christian state,’ and I don't stand for that. I don't support any part of that.”

A different person, still employed, also said several employees quit the restaurant in protest. The employee asked not to be identified out of concern about possible retribution.

On Thursday morning, co-owner Dain Shirey said he could no longer comment on matters relating to Tied House or St. Boniface because he left the company on Tuesday morning, though he declined to say why.

Price declined to comment on Shirey’s departure.

“We made a decision, and I don't expect anyone, employees or anyone, to bear the scrutiny if they’re not onboard,” Price told LNP|LancasterOnline Thursday. “We’re taking heat for a decision we made, and I don't expect any of our partners to take that too if that's not what they want to do.”

Price said he is interested in creating a space where people can hash out disagreements civilly rather than through what he called “the equivalent of social media violence.”

A statement posted to the Facebook pages of Tied House and St. Boniface urged people to be civil in their disagreements and offered patrons a free round on Tuesdays if they visit one of the company’s two locations with someone who doesn’t share their views.

"We're out to prove that you can be civil, loving, and kind, without being angry or disagreeable,” the post read in part.

Chriss Nelson, a software developer in Lancaster and founder of Trans Minor Right, had been organizing a group to attend the June 23 event at Tied House. Nelson, who uses the pronoun they, remains interested in hearing Saint and Hume speak if the relocated discussion remains open to the public.

Nelson said while they want to make it clear they disagree with having an “explicitly Christian state,” they would be willing to engage in conversation.

“Everything has been very divisive, very two-sided, and I think people are coming from a place of wanting to argue rather than wanting to listen,” Nelson said. “I think we all want the same thing: a safe community to raise our kids with good moral values. I don't think a Christian state is the answer, but I think there is a way to find what we all want and we can get down to why they think a Christian state would benefit us and what it would add to our community.”

