For Chris, a participant in Lancaster County's drug court program, the free time he's found himself with as a result of the coronavirus is anything but freeing.

Because of COVID-19, the courthouse is shut down to all but essential business.

No in-person check-ins with his probation officer.

No drug testing.

And no regular, in-person, drug court sessions. (Although last Tuesday, President Judge David Ashworth, who runs the drug court program, held the first session via Zoom. See sidebar.)

WHAT IS DRUG COURT? Drug Court one of several diversionary programs run by Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas that enable eligible participants to get treatment for underlying issues and, upon successful completion, the chance have criminal charges reduced or expunged. Mental health court and veterans court are two other diversionary programs that operate similarly. BY THE NUMBERS: • 49 participants. About a half-dozen people are approved and will soon begin. • 213 people have graduated from the program since it began in January 2005. • $146,969 has been paid in restitution by participants since the program began.

Soon after the pandemic arrived in Lancaster, Chris, 36, was laid off from his job in human services. He lives with his dog.

He's anxious. Worried about money. He's somewhat depressed, he said.

“It's hard. There's days I think about using. There's days where I feel, ‘Wow. I don't have anything. I could do anything I wanted to right now.’ We're all on our own,” Chris said of himself and others like him in the drug court program. “I'm like a newborn baby. I need constant support. I need that structure, really bad. Whether I like it or not, I need it.”

LNP|LancasterOnline agreed to identify Chris by his first name only because he fears employment repercussions for discussing mental health and substance abuse challenges.

4-phase program

Drug court is a four-phase program available to low-level, nonviolent defendants facing addiction. Participants meet sobriety goals, attend drug counseling and complete community service. The program takes at least 12 months. Those who don't meet goals, relapse or are arrested can face sanctions.

Chris last used heroin in January 2019 and was accepted into drug court last July. He didn't want to talk about the criminal charge that led him to drug court, other than to say it did not involve violence.

Shortly before the pandemic, he moved to drug court's third phase, which means meetings with court officials every three weeks instead of weekly or twice monthly.

“It comes down to accountability and structure. When you have to go in front of someone, they're going to look at you, they're going to see you. They're going to know how you're doing,” he said.

“But it's about support, too. I kind of like my probation officer. Me and him get along. I've been striving to do the right thing by participating in my program of recovery,” he said.

Meeting challenges

Ashworth acknowledged the challenges participants currently face, particularly isolation.

“The group dynamic is significant in any kind of treatment program, he said. “There is definitely a sense of camaraderie that develops among the participants.”

Without the program's regular interaction, Chris has had to find alternatives.

He'd been attending five to seven Alcoholics Anonymous meetings a week in the Lancaster area before the pandemic shut them down. Now, he's attending several daily online Narcotics Anonymous meetings on the Zoom video platform.

“Zoom meetings are the one thing that has saved my ass because … if you're like me, and you're not doing anything to go forward, you're going backwards,” he said.

There are other pluses to online meetings, he said. If one doesn't click for him, he can find another one in seconds. In real life, he'd have spent time driving to and from a meeting.

He's also doing yard work and walking his dog a lot to stave off boredom.

“I really have to rely on myself. I have to take actions to keep on the program. I literally have to keep pushing and keep connecting and keep calling … whereas drug court, that accountability is there for you,” he said. “And we're not that great at accountability.”

Test of trust, honesty

Mark Arnold is a drug court probation officer.

The biggest change for probation officers overseeing drug court participants since COVID-19 is not being able to drug test.

“My guess is there are probably people who are unfortunately using drugs and we have no way of knowing that unless they tell us,” he said.

Arnold does call and check in with his clients, but it's not exactly the same as in-person meetings. And not everyone has a phone with video capability, he said.

With face-to-face meetings, Arnold might be able to tell by looking at someone if they're using.

“At this point, I pretty much have to trust them,” he said. “In the program, we always stress honesty. They all know if they need help, they can ask us and we will get them the help. … They want things to get back to normal too.”

“There is a measure of a leap of faith,” Ashworth agreed, adding that no one in the program has asked for help getting into treatment because they relapsed.