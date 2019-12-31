Christopher Tallarico, an assistant public defender at the Lancaster County Office of the Public Defender, has been named interim chief public defender.
Tallarico, 38, will take the position Jan. 6, 2020, following current Chief Public Defender Todd Brown's appointment to first assistant district attorney.
Tallarico obtained his law degree from the Widener University School of Law in 2006. He first joined the public defender's office in 2007, and left briefly in 2016 to join the Marinaro Law Firm.
He returned to the public defender's office earlier this year.
Brown highly recommended Tallarico to take over the position. Tallarico will serve in the role until a permanent replacement is named.
"I'm ready to step in," Tallarico said.