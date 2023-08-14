Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Lancaster specialty care office has moved to a new space in Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s Suburban Pavilion in East Hempfield Township.

The new CHOP Specialty Care, Lancaster office at 2104 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 300, opened Aug. 1.

CHOP previously provided specialty care in two separate locations within the Suburban Pavilion, but office manager Gina Bobb said it was hard on staff to be in two different places, so they moved to a combined location.

“We look like all the other CHOP specialty care centers now,” Bobb said.

READ NEXT: LGH ranks fourth-best hospital in Pennsylvania for fourth consecutive year

Bobb said another reason for the move was to accommodate an increasing number of patients. The new office is larger than the two previous spaces put together.

“We couldn't accommodate patient appointments and needs in the other spaces any longer,” she said. “This allows us to treat more patients.”

Pediatric ophthalmology was added at the new location, where previous services, including cardiology, diabetes care, endocrinology, gastroenterology, neonatal follow-up, neurology, nutrition and otolaryngology (ear, nose and throat care), as well as on-site ECHO, EKG, EEG and lactose breath tests, will continue.

CHOP provides outpatient pediatric specialty care at the Suburban Pavilion as part of a partnership with LG Health that started in 2015.