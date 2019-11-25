We The People
Buy Now

It's time to cast your vote on the next story you want LancasterOnline to cover.

We've chosen three questions out of the hundreds submitted by readers for this round.

The question that gets the most votes will be reported on as a story for LancasterOnline's We the People journalism project.

We the People works like this: Readers submit questions and vote on the questions they want answered. LancasterOnline reporters investigate to answer the winning questions.

Vote by clicking on your favorite question.

The voting round ends Monday, Dec. 2 at 11:59 p.m.

For more We the People

How did the Green Dragon get its name? Why aren't pets allowed on Amtrak's Keystone line? [We the People]
What happens to unsold clothes in thrift stores? Why are deaths ruled natural or accidental on coroner's report? [We the People]

Sign up for our newsletter

Was Lancaster County Central Park once a landfill? Why do gas prices vary city to city? [We the People]
How many restaurants have opened and closed in Lancaster since January? [We the People]
How long have the Amish been in Lancaster County? Where do they get their buggies? [We the People]
Why is Manheim not in Manheim Township? Why doesn't Lancaster have a county-wide composting program? [We the People]