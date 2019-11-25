It's time to cast your vote on the next story you want LancasterOnline to cover.
We've chosen three questions out of the hundreds submitted by readers for this round.
The question that gets the most votes will be reported on as a story for LancasterOnline's We the People journalism project.
We the People works like this: Readers submit questions and vote on the questions they want answered. LancasterOnline reporters investigate to answer the winning questions.
Vote by clicking on your favorite question.
The voting round ends Monday, Dec. 2 at 11:59 p.m.