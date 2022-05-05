Several hundred people packed Lancaster’s old courthouse steps and spilled onto and across East King Street to demand President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress protect a woman’s right to abortion.

“We will settle for nothing less than abortion on demand without apology,” event host Savannah Thorpe said Wednesday evening.

Thorpe kicked off the half-hour rally by leading the crowd in a cathartic yell intended to alleviate anger and frustration since Monday’s leak of a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion suggesting the court could soon overturn Roe v. Wade.

The activist group Lancaster Stands Up organized the rally at which a half-dozen people spoke, including Democratic state representative candidates Dana Hamp Gulick and Lancaster City Council President Izzy Smith-Wade-El.

“I am almost choking on my rage, my sorrow and my frustration,” Hamp Gulick said.

The Manheim Township resident, who is challenging 16-term Rep. Mike Sturla in the upcoming primary in the new 96th Legislative District, railed against men in power making decisions for women.

“If you read this leaked opinion, this is not the finish line for these extremists. This is the starting line,” she said, adding goals of abortion opponents are to take away birth control access and return women’s rights to the 1950s.

Smith-Wade-El, noting he is a Catholic, and other speakers urged the crowd to contact Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey, also a Catholic and one of two pro-life Senate Democrats. Smith-Wade-El is facing City Council member Janet Diaz in the primary for the seat in the newly formed 49th Legislative District.

Dr. Laura Hatchman, a Lancaster family doctor, said abortion was as safe “as a routine colonoscopy.” On the other hand, she told the crowd, forcing a woman to have a child carries risks such as increased anxiety and other health harms.

“Without power over our bodies, there is no democracy,” she said.

Speaker Claire Reiner, a nurse, said, “We need to stop pretending that every child is born in a vacuum,” and noted concerns warranting abortion such as high-risk pregnancy.

And, she said, “I am here for people who don’t want to have a baby. And that’s enough.”

No anti-abortion demonstrators were observed.