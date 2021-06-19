Northern Lancaster County Regional police is updating their use-of-force policy, overhauling officers’ responsibilities when interacting with civilians, the department announced.

The new policy, which was drafted in May and recently went into effect upon the completion of the agency’s training cycle, now prohibits all forms of physical and deadly force against civilians “except as a last resort and only after the officer attempts to de-escalate the situation and provides the civilian with an opportunity to comply with the officer’s instructions,” police said in a news release on Friday. Guidance on “less-lethal force” is provided as an alternative to deadly force and as a tool for de-escalation.

Chokeholds and strikes to the head or neck are also now prohibited except “when the officer reasonably believes that such action is immediately necessary to protect the officer or another person from imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury," according to the news release.

The new policy also establishes a “duty to intervene,” requiring officers to intercede if they see other officers engaging in illegal or excessive force against a civilian. Officers are also required to request – and in some cases, personally provide – medical assistance after any use of force against a civilian.

Officers also cannot fire weapons at moving vehicles or engage in high-speed car chases except for “narrowly limited circumstances.”

All of the requirements within the current policy were already part of the department’s written directives, police said.

“While the previous policy met all existing requirements for Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation and met the standards previously adopted by the Department of Justice for Police Agency Credentialing, NLCRPD leadership determined that there was a compelling need to incorporate a simplified and easy to understand directive for NLCRPD Officers to follow,” the police department said.

All NLCRPD members were provided classroom and scenario-based training on the new written directives, which replace preexisting policies.

The department also announced in a separate news release that they will not assist bail recovery agents – or bounty hunters – “in any material manner.”

“Police agencies across the nation have been exposed to both risk of civil liability and resultant litigation in connection to events where ‘apprehensions’ were taking place,” police said. “While the legal authority is ambiguous, and policy, or supervisory requirements for bail recovery agents is often lacking or inconsistent.”

NLCRPD will continue to investigate and serve warrants on wanted criminals.