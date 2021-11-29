Lancaster County will see chilly weather this week that grows warmer each day before temperatures drop again before the weekend, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

The week will get off to a cold start today, with temperatures around 43 degrees during the day that will drop to around 28 degrees in the evening, said meteorologist Michael Colbert.

Today will also see a “brisk, chilly wind,” with gusts of up to 25 mph that could drop wind chill values into the low-30s, Colbert said.

Temperatures will then begin to warm up throughout the week, reaching the mid- to high-40s during the day Tuesday and Wednesday and the low- to mid-30s at night. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with a high of about 56 degrees.

Some light rain could fall early Thursday morning after midnight, wrapping up around the late morning, thought “that timing could change,” Colbert said. The day will see about a 25-30% chance of precipitation.

Any rainfall Thursday is expected to be light.

Low temperatures should be around 39 degrees Thursday evening.

Temperatures will then begin to fall again, dropping to about 50 degrees during the day Friday and reaching the low-30s that night. Friday should see dryer weather.

The weekend is expected to be dry, with high temperatures in the mid- to high-40s and lows around 30 degrees.