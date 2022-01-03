Lancaster County will see some chillier winter weather this week, including multiple chances of snowfall, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

Residents in some parts of southern Lancaster County near the Maryland border may already wake up this morning with about an inch or an inch and a half of snow on the ground, said meteorologist Aaron Tyburski. Other parts of the county may have light accumulation of less than an inch.

Chances of precipitation throughout the week will be spotty at most, though Wednesday night could see a mixture of rain and some snow that will last about 12 hours through Thursday. Snowfall is not expected to accumulate.

Recent temperatures over the past week have been “rather mild,” Tyburski said, reaching about 10 to 15 degrees above average, but this week will see a return to normal winter temperatures with highs in the mid- to high-30s and lows in the low- to mid-20s.

“It’ll be quite the change,” Tyburski said. “With how mild we’ve been for the last week or so, having temperatures getting back to normal levels is going to feel quite chilly.”

Today could also see wind gusts of about 20 to 25 mph, which could make the cooler temperatures feel even colder, he added.

The weekend will see similar temperatures that reach the mid- to high-30s during the day and the low- to mid-20s at night with the chance of light rain showers with some snowflakes mixed in.

This week’s cooler temperatures come after what was the second-warmest December in the area, Tyburski said.

Temperatures throughout the month averaged 41.9 degrees in nearby Harrisburg, well above the typical average of 34 degrees. The warmest December ever recorded was 2015, which had an average temperature of 45 degrees.

The balmy December temperatures helped make 2021 the warmest year in Harrisburg since such data was first recorded in 1888.