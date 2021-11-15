Lancaster County will see some chillier weather this week before a cold front moves in Thursday, though temperatures will still be too warm to see snow, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

Areas north and west of nearby Harrisburg were forecast to receive a light dusting of snow Sunday, though only rain was expected in Lancaster County by late Sunday morning, said meteorologist Dave Martin.

A cold front could bring showers later in the day Thursday, which has a 20% chance of rain, but still no snow. Any rainfall should be light and will clear out by that evening.

The cold front will drop temperatures Thursday night into the mid-30s. Friday and the weekend will then see cooler daytime temperatures that reach the upper-40s.

Low temperatures on Friday and the weekend should be close to the upper-20s or low-30s.

Today should be breezy and chilly with some sun, with high temperatures reaching the mid-40s. Tonight should be clear, with lows reaching the lower-30s, marking the coldest night in some time, Martin said.

Tuesday will see plenty of sun as temperatures warm up into the upper-40s before dropping back into the high-30s overnight.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week as temperatures reach the low- to mid-60s. High temperatures will remain in the upper-50s Thursday before dropping later in the day as the cold front moves in.