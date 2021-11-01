Lancaster County will see chillier weather later this week, bringing some of the coldest temperatures the area has seen so far this season, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

The week should begin with high temperatures around 60 degrees, dropping each day until it reaches a high of about 50 degrees by Thursday, said meteorologist Matt Steinbugl.

Overnight temperatures will be much colder than they have been so far this season, dropping Wednesday night and early Thursday morning to around freezing levels.

“This is a cooler pattern than what we’ve experienced for October,” he said. “A lot of places in October have been very, very mild, but this is going to feel colder.”

Tuesday afternoon could see some light, passing rain showers, with the chance of a more intense weather system developing later in the week.

NWS is monitoring one potential system that could bring soaking rain, a more significant temperature drop and gusty winds Friday, but “there’s still a lot of uncertainty about the system and how it’s going to evolve,” Steinbugl said.

The rough weather, if it arrives, could begin as early as Thursday night or Friday morning, possibly lasting into the early parts of the weekend. Even with the colder temperatures, the potential weather system is not expected to produce snow, Steinbugl said.

If the storms don’t develop, weekend temperatures will largely remain the same as later in the week, if not slightly warmer, with highs in mid-50s and lows in upper-30s or low-40s.