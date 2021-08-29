A 5-year-old boy who was reportedly swept into the Susquehanna River near Conoy Township on Sunday afternoon was found dead, according to Susquehanna Regional police.

The boy was playing near the river when he fell into the water just north of the Falmouth Access Boat Launch at 111 Collins Road, south of Falmouth, at 12:25 p.m., police said in a news release. The child’s mother said she saw her son being carried away by a stream and into the river, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Rescue boats then searched the area for hours, eventually recovering the body of a child near where the boy was seen on some rocks, police said. The Lancaster County Coroner's Office took custody of the body, arriving at 5:41 p.m. and departing several minutes later.

The child found in the water has not been publicly identified, Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said. A decision will be made Monday morning as to whether to perform an autopsy or an external examination.

Police and the coroner's office are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to call 717-426-1164.

As many as 11 boats, including units from Dauphin, York and Cumberland counties, were involved in the search

Firefighters conducted ground searches along the river heading north from the boat launch, according to dispatch reports.