Three children on their way to a retreat were taken to a hospital for evaluation and several children were treated for bumps and bruises when their van and a car crashed in West Cocalico Township on Saturday morning, police said.
The crash happened at South Line and Indiantown roads about 9:45 a.m., according to police.
Peter Bowersox, 45, of Norristown, was driving the passenger van with 13 juveniles, ages 12-15, when he pulled into the intersection without enough clearance, police said.
A car driven by a Stevens woman hit the van on the passenger side, according to police.
Bowersox was charged with violating stop sign requirements, according to online court records.
Emergency medical services checked several people for bumps and bruises and three juveniles were taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said.
While the three juveniles were being evaluated at the hospital, the other passengers went to the fire station for a couple hours, where they were given pizza, chips, ice cream, candy and drinks before resuming their trips to go zip-lining, according to Stevens Fire Company's Facebook page. The kids were a from youth group in Norristown.