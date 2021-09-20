About a dozen children raced special tricycles around an East Hempfield Township pediatric center parking lot on Sunday afternoon, some pedaling with their feet, others with their hands.

The specially designed tricycles, called Amtrykes, are designed to make anyone mobile, and can be foot- or hand-powered. Most of the children Sunday had some type of physical or developmental impairment, and the event at the Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development at 625 Community Way allowed them to take part in a special derby to show off the mobility gained by the Amtrykes.

Andrea Grasso’s 9-year-old daughter Giuliana has had her Amtryke for a little more than a year, allowing her to ride outside along with her three siblings.

“It’s been incredible for her,” Grasso said. “She feels like one of the gang.”

The Lancaster AMBUCS club has distributed about 85 of the Amtrykes over the past five years to children and young adults between the ages of 3 and 21, according to AMBUCS Lancaster President Kevin Hart Kornfield and AMBUCS chairman Howard Livingston. Sunday’s event was designed to allow Amtryke recipients like Giuliana and their families to celebrate their mobility together.

The courses set up at the pediatric center were non-competitive, allowing Amtryke riders to take their time as they navigated their way through.

Riders and their families snacked on ice cream and other treats. Onlookers watched while sporting Kentucky Derby-style wide-brimmed hats.

AMBUCS donates Amtrykes to financially strapped people whose physical conditions require them to keep their hands and feet active to avoid contraction and increase strength, usually children or teenagers with certain physical disabilities.

“It could be autism, it could be problems at birth, spina bifida or even infant child abuse where they have brain issues,” Livingston said.

In Giuliana’s case, her physical therapist at Schrieber suggested she be fitted into an Amtryke to help with her Down syndrome.

“The process was extremely easy,” Grasso said. “(AMBUCS) brought the Amtryke here and we made sure it fit her and then we took it home that day.”

The Amtryke was an instant success with Giuliana, letting her steer and peddle with her legs to build balance and coordination.

“She didn’t want to get off of it,” Grasso said.

Giuliana always wanted to be independent when she rode her bike, “but she struggled,” Grasso said. “Now she feels like she’s independent, but we can also help keep her safe.”

Other riders, like Molly Emrich’s 3-year-old son Lawson, have spina bifida, requiring both their hands and legs in order to move the Amtryke.

Lawson’s spina bifida isn’t a curable condition, but it can be managed with medications and tools like the Amtrykes which help make him more mobile and allow him to be independent.

“It’s a great learning tool for him,” Emrich said. “He has a lot of fun.”

It was Lawson’s physical therapist at Schreiber who suggested getting the Amtryke through AMBUCS, later helping Emrich through the application process, she said.

Though Randall Haines’ 7-year-old daughter Elle is able to walk, the Amtryke she received from AMBUCS for her high-functioning autism has helped her transition to riding bicycles and other foot-powered vehicles.

“She’s getting so much better at it,” Haines said. “This has translated over to other things like scooters. She’s really making some strides.”

Each of the Amtrykes are custom-assembled to fit the child’s size and needs, costing between $600 and $1,500, “but we don’t charge anyone for these,” Livingston said. AMBUCS instead relies on fundraisers and charitable donations to purchase Amtrykes to give away.

Many of the children who receive the trikes through Lancaster AMBUCS are patients at Schreiber, though the organization also distributed the Amtrykes with help from IU-13 and the Lancaster and Solanco school districts, Livingston said.

The national AMBUCS organization also distributes Amtrykes to veterans with disabilities, though the Lancaster branch does not yet participate in this program. Lancaster AMBUCS is considering joining the veterans program, but requires more membership, Livingston said.