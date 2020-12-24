Childhood vaccinations the first nine months of 2020 were down 36% in Lancaster County compared to 19% in 21 counties served by Capital BlueCross.

Health experts warn this could be a harbinger of higher rates of childhood diseases such as measles, polio and whooping cough.

The precipitous drop in immunizations has been blamed, in part, on Americans postponing or avoiding routine medical care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An estimated 9 million childhood vaccination doses nationwide could be missed by the end of the year, according to the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. This represents a 26% year-over-year decline in childhood vaccinations.

Dr. Jennifer Chambers, medical officer and senior vice president of Capital BlueCross, is among those concerned.

“We could start seeing a resurgence,” Chambers said.

The 36% decline in overall childhood vaccinations in Lancaster County represents about 2,000 missed vaccinations, according to data provided by Capital BlueCross.

The childhood vaccination claims in the county for Capital BlueCross were down: 33% for diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough; 66% for measles, mumps, rubella; 52% for polio.

The 19% decline across the 21 counties Capital BlueCross serves, including Lancaster County, represents about 13,500 missed immunizations.

“At Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Roseville Pediatrics, we understand that COVID-19 is rightly getting a lot of attention,” Dr. Jennifer Ammons, managing physician, said in an email. “Other childhood illnesses are still present in our community and delaying care could potentially cause serious illness.”

Health officials warn this could impact what's called “herd immunity,” where enough of the public is immune — either through prior illness or vaccination — to provide little opportunity for a disease to spread.

The percent needed for herd immunity depends on the contagiousness of the disease, with those that spread easily requiring a greater number of immune individuals. For example, measles, which was considered eradicated in 2000, requires about 95% of the community vaccinated to be protective.

When too few are vaccinated, though, vaccine-preventable diseases can roar back.

Last year, there were 1,282 measles cases — the largest number in a quarter century — in 31 states, including Pennsylvania, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While a high fever and rash are common with measles, it can cause severe complications including pneumonia and encephalitis, or the swelling of the brain.

“Once we start opening up again as a society, we want our kids to be safe,” Chambers said.

