A 1-year-old child was taken to the hospital after a near-drowning in Leacock Township, radio dispatch reported.

The child almost drowned in a pond around 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Queen Road in Gordonville, Lancaster County-Wide Communications said.

When pulled out of the water, the child was not breathing and CPR began, dispatch reported.

A medical helicopter was initially dispatched but then canceled, dispatch said, and a medic took the child to Lancaster General Hospital.

A call to Pennsylvania State Police was not immediately returned.