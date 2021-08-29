A 5-year-old boy was reportedly swept into the Susquehanna River near Conoy Township on Sunday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The child’s mother said she saw her son being carried away by a stream into the river in the 2500 block of River Road, near the Falmouth Boat Launch south of Falmouth, sometime before 12:30 p.m., the supervisor said.

Emergency responders, including at least seven boats, were called to the scene. Units from Dauphin County were also called to the scene.

Firefighters are preparing for a ground search along the river heading north from the boat launch, according to dispatch reports.