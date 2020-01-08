A Lancaster man will spend up to 34 years in prison for raping an 8-year-old girl a decade ago in a city apartment, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Teddy Bernard, 50, was sentenced Jan. 2 by Judge Donald Totaro to 10 3/4 to 34 years for his October convictions on rape and other felonies.

The victim and her mother testified at sentencing about the impact of the crimes committed at a Union Street apartment. Bernard knew the mother.

Bernard said nothing when Totaro offered him the opportunity to speak.

Prosecutor Karen Mansfield for consecutive sentences, which Totaro imposed.

Lancaster police charged Bernard after investigating information from the county's children and youth services.

