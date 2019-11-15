A convicted child rapist who served 20 years is headed back to state prison for attempting to contact one of his past victims and two children through social media, the Lancaster County district attorney's office announced Friday.
Peter J. Shelley was released from a 20-year prison term in August after committing various crimes against two local girls.
Less than a month after his release, Shelley, who was on probation, attempted to contact one of the girls, now an adult, and two children on Facebook, Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick said.
Shelley, who had been living in a transitional housing facility in Harrisburg since his release from prison, said in court that he did not understand technology and made the contacts by accident.
The judge, however, didn't buy it.
Lancaster County Judge Howard Knisely sentenced Shelley to another 1 to 10 years.