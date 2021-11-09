A child who went missing in Lancaster Township on Tuesday night has been found safe, according to Manheim Township police.

Police began searching for the child in the 1600 block of Chadwick Circle, off Wabank Road near Hamilton Elementary School, around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications. Dispatch reports stated police requested a hazmat team drone at one point.

The child was found safe sometime before 8:45 p.m., said Lt. Michael Piacentino.

A description of the child could not be released, Piacentino said.

The search began following a report of two missing children, though Piacentino said there was only one missing child.