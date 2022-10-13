UPDATE: The Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency reported that the child has been located safely. The original story is below.

Northwest Regional Police are searching for two people who they believe may have abducted a child.

Police are looking for a dark gray or black 2014 Chevrolet Impala with PA registration MBD 9652. The vehicle also has a temporary registration sticker on the rear window.

A man and women were last seen in the front seats of the vehicle and a 10-year-old girl in the backseat, police said. Police have not said where the vehicle was last seen or provide any names of the individuals involved.

Police ask anyone with information to call Lancaster County Wide Communications at 717-664-1180.