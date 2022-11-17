A vehicle hit a child in East Lampeter Township on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews responded at around 11 p.m. to a report of a child hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Old Philadelphia Pike and Campus Drive, according to dispatch reports. The intersection is just east of the Conestoga River and just past where Old Philadelphia Pike splits from East Lincoln Highway.

Fire police shut down the roadway at the time, but it appears to be open as of Thursday morning. The extent of the child's injuries is not immediately known, but dispatch reports indicated EMS rushed to the scene due to major trauma.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.