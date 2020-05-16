As Lancaster County officials planned to move into the “yellow” phase of reopening, with potentially more employees returning to work, the issue of child care has taken on increased significance.

But some providers are still figuring out how to implement social distancing measures and sanitization procedures before they consider restarting their services.

Child care centers were directed to close under Gov. Tom Wolf's stay-at-home order. However, family and group child care businesses operating in home settings were able to remain open, said Teresa Miller, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, during a May 11 briefing.

In addition, the department implemented a waiver process to allow centers that were required to close under the governor's order to reopen and serve families of essential employees.

The waiver process for child care centers is separate from waivers administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development, said Erin James, department spokesperson. DCED last week released a list of businesses that obtained waivers.

As of May 5, approximately 1,529 child care providers continue to operate in Pennsylvania, including 626 child care centers and 903 group and family child care homes, according to a press release from the Department of Human Services.

Over 20 child care centers in Lancaster County received waivers through the agency and have remained open.

A KinderCare child care center on Centerville Road has remained open through the pandemic to serve families of first responders, critical healthcare providers and essential service workers, according to a spokesperson.

“As businesses reopen and families return to work, we know that child care will be more important,” the spokesperson said.

In addition to restricting access to classrooms, practicing social distancing and staggering pick-up and drop-off times, the center is “requiring all teachers to wear masks, (implemented) daily temperature checks and a health questionnaire for anyone entering our centers,” according to the spokesperson.

Vanessa Philbert, chief executive officer of Community Action Partnership in Lancaster city, said the organization’s child care services will not be prepared to open next week. The center is still working to create new procedures and guidelines to ensure staff and student safety, she said.

“It's really hard to get kids to understand the concept of social-distancing,” Philbert said.

In the meantime, the partnership — an Early Learning Resource Center that helps qualifying families access affordable child care services — continues to take applications to provide child care subsidies to low-income families.