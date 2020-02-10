A nonprofit child care center offering income-based discounts for those who live in Columbia Borough has set a June 1 start date.

St. John Neumann School for Children and Families will serve up to 112 children ages 6 weeks through kindergarten at 401 Locust St. in Columbia.

Families can visit stjohnneumannschool.com to request more information and to get an estimate on how much tuition might cost.

For a 1-year-old from a family living outside the borough, the starting estimate is $1,500 a month. For a Columbia family of three with income of $24,000, it’s $525 a month.

Phil Goropoulos, president of the school’s parent nonprofit CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health, said those are estimates and parents should meet with staff to discuss possibilities, as some may quality for further help through things like Child Care Works subsidies funded by federal and state governments.

“We know there’s a huge need in Columbia,” he said, noting that initial estimates showed a potential need for up to 400 child care slots in the borough, and that some providers have moved away or reduced age ranges since then.

Amanda Burns is education and child development impact leader for Community Action Partnership’s center in Lancaster city, where it cares for about 150 children.

She said she can’t speak specifically for Columbia, but sees in the families she works with that affordable child care is difficult to find, and subsidies can be difficult to navigate.

“This has been something that impacts families and holds them back from being able to get a job,” she said.

The Columbia center will use a “whole child” approach to learning, health and wellbeing, and Goropolous said it will pay workers a living wage.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“We’re really focusing on the developmental piece, social and emotional growth,” he said. “I think we’re going to see some pretty amazing results”

The plan is for teachers to start work in May, Goropolous said, with hiring beginning later this month. He said the total capital investment for the project will be about $7 million and its annual budget will be about $1.6 million.